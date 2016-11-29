Food Network Rebooting Iron Chef America

It’s time to whip out your Ginsus and head to Kitchen Stadium, as the Food Network is revamping Iron Chef America as Iron Chef Gauntlet.

Details are sparse on how Gauntlet will put a spin on the Iron Chef model, but we do know that Alton Brown will return to the franchise to provide color commentary in the way only he can.

The show first debut in Japan in 1999 and a few years later was adapted for American audiences. Each season of the show featured a famous chef facing off against unknown challengers to defend their title as the “Iron Chef,” and every episode featured a wildcard ingredient getting thrown into the mix.

The Iron Chef series aired on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, with the most recent incarnation ending in 2015. Iron Chef Gauntlet is expected to air on the Food Network sometime in 2017.

