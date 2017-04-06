Meet The New Stars Of Flip Or Flop Vegas

Flip or Flop Vegas premieres Thursday night and it’s time to get to know the hosts of the new show that will undoubtedly be your next HGTV obsession.

Bristol and Aubrey Marunde are the new DIY experts who are set to take the Sin City by storm. 34-year-old Bristol is a former MMA fighter and is serving as the contractor and his wife, also 34, is the realtor and will be tackling the design side, according to People.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though they are just now getting their own TV series, the Marundes have no shortage of confidence in their abilities.

“I definitely would say that I’m one of the best real estate agents in Las Vegas,” Aubrey said. “And I think when you tackle house flipping, you really need an expert on the real estate side.”

Aubrey said that she and Bristol began renovating houses “literally right after we met.” They have years of experience and have flipped more than 140 homes in their surrounding area. Not only are they experts in their field, but they also are raising two boys, Kale and Kane.

“Together, we’re unstoppable,” she said. “We find that it’s a huge advantage, working together. I think it’s really brought us together.”

Aubrey and Bristol feel that there will be drastic differences between them and the hosts of the original series, Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

“We have a lot of different designs,” Bristol said. “You’re not going to see the same thing repeated over and over.”

“From top to bottom we’re completely involved,” Aubrey said. “I think the viewers are going to really like that we do all the work ourselves.”

Bristol and Aubrey will soon be joined by multiple other Flip or Flop offshoots including Flip or Flop Atlanta, and followed by Chicago, Nashville, and Texas in 2017 and 2018.

Be sure to tune in for the premiere of Flip or Flop Vegas on HGTV on April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

As many Flip or Flop fans know, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are in the midst of a highly publicized divorce. Go here to learn the latest on the estranged couple.

Are you excited for Flip or Flop Vegas featuring Bristol and Aubrey Marundes?

Up Next:

[H/T People]