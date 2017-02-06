Flip Or Flop Star Tarek El Moussa Seen At Dinner With Mystery Blonde

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa was spotted on a date with a mystery woman that could possibly be his next girlfriend. The HGTV star and the unidentified blond woman stepped out for dinner in Newport Beach, California on last Thursday night.

Tarek pulled up to a restaurant in his Lamborghini with the woman in the car. They arrived around 7:30 and departed about an hour and forty-five minutes later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

[SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS: Watch Every Commercial That Aired In Super Bowl LI]

A source at the venue told E! News, Tarek and the woman definitely “looked comfortable together” and they were “laughing together.”

Check out the photos here.

While fans are wondering if this woman is, in fact, Tarek’s new girlfriend, an insider recently explained that he is “dating” but there is no “one” woman at the moment.

Tarek’s date night with the mystery woman happened only days after his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, was photographed with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson for the first time.

She went for a casual stroll with her new beau while walking arm-in-arm outside of his home in Yorba Linda, California.

The Flip or Flop hosts first filed for divorce back in January. At the time that the former couple announced their split, they delivered a joint statement to People magazine.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” they said. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

Since they revealed their separation, Tarek and Christina have been a constant fixture in the tabloids. Two weeks ago, Tarek took to social media to shut down the rumors and explain that the most important thing in his life at the moment is co-parenting with his ex-wife.

Tarek wrote on Instagram: “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business.”

A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:35am PST

To keep up with Tarek El Moussa, follow him on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Tarek and Christina now seeing other people?

Up Next: First Photo Revealed Of Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa With New Boyfriend Gary Anderson | New Flip Or Flop Details Surface Regarding The Show’s Future | New Flip or Flop Behind The Scenes Secrets Revealed | Flip Or Flop Star Tarek El Moussa’s Horrendous Verbal Assault Surfaces, According To Eyewitness | Flip Or Flop Rumors Continue To Fly Even After Tarek El Moussa Slams Media For ‘Fake News’ | Tarek El Moussa Just Posted The Most Adorable Picture With His Daughter

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, E! News]