‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Had Dated His Kids’ Former Nanny Post-Split

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa reportedly dated a former nanny he hired to take care of his children following his split from wife Christina, a source told PEOPLE.

“Yes, he dated a nanny,” says the source. “To be clear this was someone he hired to help when he had the kids after the separation. This was not the nanny they’ve had for years.”

According to the source, “Christina feels awful that people think it’s her nanny.”

TMZ identified the former nanny as Alyssa Logan, 23, and the source confirmed that it was the same woman who Tarek was dating. The pair are no longer together.

The HGTV couple announced their separation on Monday. Since their separation, Christina began a romance with a fellow design professional.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.