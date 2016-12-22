Flip Or Flop Star Slammed On Instagram Amidst Split

The El Mousas announced their separation after nine years of marriage last week, and it has been a fiasco ever since.

The couple made a statement to People that detailed the incident that started the breakup.

Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.

According to the El Moussas, they broke up following a May incident where police responded to a call of a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” The call was made after Tarek retrieved a gun from a safe in the couple’s Orange County, California, home and wandered into Chino Hills State Park.

Tarek told deputies that he headed to the park to “blow off some steam,” and that he brought the gun with him as protection against mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

Following news of the separation, the Moussas spilled the beans that they have been seeing other people since the May incident.

Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013, revolves around the El Moussas, real estate agents who buy distressed properties and renovate them.

In a statement to TheWrap, HGTV, which airs the series, said that the show “will continue production as scheduled.”

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on ‘Flip or Flop,’” HGTV said with more to follow:

When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.

In addition to her current marital troubles, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is also getting the tidal wave of crap from trolls on Instagram.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🍁 A photo posted by Flip or Flop 🌟 (@tarekandchristina) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:26pm PST

Amid news that El Moussa has separated from her husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, the reality TV star has been subjected to terrible social media treatment.

A fan page for the HGTV reality series has been littered with posts that are simply being posted only to slam El Moussa. One photo, a photo of the now-estranged couple three weeks ago and intended as a unifying Thanksgiving message, now serves as a dropping-off point for bilious comments that aren’t anything to be thankful for.

“Ah so this is what a whore looks like,” one particularly horrible user commented.

“I always thought she was do [sic] fake,” said another.

“You conned us good,” said someone else.

Needless to say, this is a tough holiday season for the couple already, and the Internet trolls are not helping the case whatsoever.

