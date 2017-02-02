First Look At New Pixar Short Debuting With Cars 3

When you sit down to watch a Pixar movie in theaters, you know that there’s always a little extra treat before the film.

Each movie debuts with an animated short before it, and those have turned out to be some of the most memorable short films in history. From Geri’s Game to Lava, each of these shorts holds a special place in our hearts.

Ahead of the Cars 3 release this summer, Pixar has unveiled the first look at their newest short film, Lou.

The movie centers around a creature named Lou, who resides in a playground’s lost and found box. He’s made up of a red hoodie and some baseballs, and he tries to keep a protective eye on the children as they play.

When a bully named JJ begins terrorizing the other children, Lou takes matters into his own hands.

The short was directed by longtime animator Dave Mullins, who previously worked on Cars, Finding Nemo, and Up.

According to the director, Lou is intended to shed a light on the serious bullying issue that children face – as well as let others know that they aren’t invisible.

“You either feel invisible because you don’t know the other kids or you’re embarrassed and you want to be invisible. I thought it’d be really cool to have a character who could hide in plain sight,” said Mullins.

Lou and Cars 3 are set to hit theaters on June 16.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!

Source: USA Today

