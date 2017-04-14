Fergie And Kim Kardashian Teamed Up For One Powerful Photo

Kim Kardashian West and Fergie have joined forces for one of the most fashionable photos of the year.
The two were seen at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards last week sporting some exquisite attire.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Kardashian is seen in a white dress covered in tan pearls and material. Fergie is seen in braids while wearing a stunning black dress with a see-through back.
Onlookers are seen admiring the duo’s stylish star power as they pose for a photo.
Kardashian and Fergie are no strangers.The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star made an appearance in the video for Fergie’s 2016 single “M.I.L.F.$.”
UP NEXT: Fergie Stuns With Her Skintight Jean Dress
But Kim K wasn’t the only A-lister Fergie posed with at the event.
In a previous post, the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist posed with another music queen, Nicki Minaj.
Fergie captioned the photo “#boss” and the duo’s looks match that sentiment perfectly.
Fergie gives us a front look at the beautifully bold dress with Minaj in a matching black outfit accented with a stunning cross necklace.
The two give a direct, boss-like stare to the camera, and the “Fergalicious” singer’s followers loved it. The photo has almost reached 80,000 likes.
MORE: