Fergie And Kim Kardashian Teamed Up For One Powerful Photo

Kim Kardashian West and Fergie have joined forces for one of the most fashionable photos of the year.

#flas2017 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The two were seen at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards last week sporting some exquisite attire.

Kardashian is seen in a white dress covered in tan pearls and material. Fergie is seen in braids while wearing a stunning black dress with a see-through back.

Onlookers are seen admiring the duo’s stylish star power as they pose for a photo.

Kardashian and Fergie are no strangers.The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star made an appearance in the video for Fergie’s 2016 single “M.I.L.F.$.”

But Kim K wasn’t the only A-lister Fergie posed with at the event.

In a previous post, the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist posed with another music queen, Nicki Minaj.

Fergie captioned the photo “#boss” and the duo’s looks match that sentiment perfectly.

#boss A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Fergie gives us a front look at the beautifully bold dress with Minaj in a matching black outfit accented with a stunning cross necklace.

The two give a direct, boss-like stare to the camera, and the “Fergalicious” singer’s followers loved it. The photo has almost reached 80,000 likes.

