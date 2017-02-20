Father And Son Killed While Driving Separate Cars In Head-On Collision

Police in Bankston, AL. are investigating a terribly ironic car accident that ended with the deaths of a father and son. It sounds straightforward enough at first until you find out that the two men were not in the same vehicle, but each was driving.

According to reports, 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher, and his father, 50-year-old Jeffrey Morris Brasher were on their way home, around 4 am on Saturday, in separate cars and somehow ended up in a head-on collision.

The crash happened about a mile west of Winfield, AL., on Fayette County road 49. Austin Brasher was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup and Jeffrey Brasher was driving a 2006 Ford pickup.

Austin Brasher was rushed to a hospital nearby, however, he passed away just over four hours later. Jeffrey Basher was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Family member’s of the Brasher men were reportedly unreachable for comment at this time, but a close family friend did share this memorial to the men on Facebook.

Alabama State Troopers are currently still investigating the incident, but it’s reported that neither men were wearing seatbelts, and authorities do believe that alcohol was a significant factor in the cause of the accident.

The situation is truly tragic and our deepest sympathies go out to the Brasher family.

