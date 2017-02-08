Farrah Abraham’s Mom Made A Rap Video, Then Deleted It

Farrah Abraham‘s mother, Debra Danielsen, reportedly made a rap video and then deleted it. The Teen Mom OG star dubbed herself “Debz OG” and attempted to lay down some sick rhymes while rocking a rather interesting outfit.

In the video, the mother of two went for a biker chic look as she was filmed wearing knee-high leather boots, a top hat, and a particularly unique leather vest. To complete her outfit, Danielsen sported fingerless gloves that had fur accents.

While the video has since been deleted, some of the lyrics were salvaged from Starcasm.

Check out some of the lyrics from rap song:

“Hello I’m Debra/You’ve seen my face on camera/you’ve seen me on your TV/You think you know, whateva” and “Oh, it’s a celebration/I stay fresh, no expiration/This goes out as a dedication/Debz OG in the place to be.”

It’s possible that Debra was spitting fiery lyrics on a new track to be the theme song for her upcoming reality show titled Being Debra. The new series will air on April 3 on MTV.

While life seems to be good for Debra Danielsen at the moment, her daughter and Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, is going through a bit of a rough patch.

The 25-year-old reality star recently relocated to Austin, Texas away from her lavish home in Hollywood Hills, California. Abraham first listed her home at $879,000, which was only three months after she initially purchased the property.

The house was not selling so Abraham decided to up the price to $1 million, for some odd reason. As you might imagine, the property was not snatched off the market.

Abraham has not knocked the price down to just $845k, which considering she put in $100k worth of renovations into the property, the sale is likely going to results in a massive loss whenever it sells.

