Farrah Abraham Spotted In Pink Wavy Bikini While Sipping The Bubbly

Photos of Farrah Abraham hitting the beach have surfaced, and the Teen Mom OG star has a seriously rocking bod.

On Thursday morning, Farrah shared a photo from her beach day on social media. She posted the steamy snap with the simple caption: “Champs&Beach.” See the pic here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out more photos of Farrah Abraham’s sexy bikini beach day here.

On Valentine’s Day, the mother-of-one soaked up the sun in Santa Monica, California. She was pictured taking a leisurely stroll along the beach and sipping pink champagne.

The 25-year-old donned a bright pink bikini that left little to the imagination. Her barely there bathing suit had a thong bikini bottom with ribbons hanging by her hips.

In the past, Farrah has looked extremely thin but she seems to have a curvier physique these days with a more shapely booty and ample cleavage.

Evidently the Couples Therapy star is unaware of the laws on the Santa Monica Beach because alcohol is prohibited, and the usage of glassware is seriously frowned upon.

Later in the evening, the TV personality met up with her on-again off-again beau Saran at Katana in Los Angeles. For Valentine’s Day dinner, Farrah wore a eye-popping white and pink dress. She completed her look with a fancy pearl necklace and glitzy silver heels.

Despite taking a day for rest and relaxation on Tuesday, Farrah Abraham has been extremely busy in recent months. She is in the midst of trying to sell her house, and Farrah could be taking a huge loss on the $845k Beverly Hills home.

When Farrah isn’t dealing with the stress of the sale of her home, she has been butting heads with her mother, Debra Danielsen, about the now infamous rap video.

In the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, a heated discussion between Farrah and her mother was shown regarding the hip-hop tune recently dropped by Debra, aka Debz OG. Farrah totally obliterated her mother about the video, and you will not believe how intense this conversation was. Check out the video here.

To keep up with Farrah Abraham, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Farrah Abraham‘s stunning bikini body?

Up Next: Farrah Abraham’s Daughter’s Response To Her Grandmother’s Rap Song Is Priceless | Farrah Abraham Obliterates Her Mother Over New Rap Song | Teen Mom OG Officially Returning To MTV | Farrah Abraham In Midst Of Real Estate Catastrophe

[H/T Daily Mail]