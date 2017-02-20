Fantastic Beasts: Harry Potter Star On Whether Lucius May Return To Theaters

Despite taking place in the past, the film series of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is looking forward, not backward. That means new characters, new settings, and minor references to the stories that came before.

And aside from a few special circumstances, don’t expect to see them retread old ground. Including when it comes to perennial Potter foes, the Malfoys.

While promoting the new horror film A Cure For Wellness, Lucius Malfoy‘s actor Jason Isaacs was asked by CinemaBlend about the possibility of returning to the Wizarding World for an appearance in Fantastic Beasts and was surprisingly straightforward in his answer.

“No, no I don’t think you’ll be seeing him again,” Isaacs said.

But the actor did not close the door on the possibility, adding, “Not that I wouldn’t heed the call to come, obviously.”

It’d be a curious addition, considering how much time separates the Harry Potter saga from Fantastic Beasts. The prequel series takes place decades before.

But such a development wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for JK Rowling‘s characters. If not the same character, someone in the Malfoy lineage could make an appearance.

It’s also been revealed that the next film in the saga will cast a young Albus Dumbledore. Although we shouldn’t expect any other direct references to the Potter franchise aside from the future headmaster of Hogwarts.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 is expected to hit theaters November 2018.

Are you excited for the sequel in JK Rowling’s return to the world of Harry Potter? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings.

