Fans Can Sail Away With Their Favorite Characters on Fan2Sea Comic Con Cruise

If sipping an umbrella drink while discussing The Walking Dead or Stranger Things is your idea of a vacation, this cruise is the getaway for you.

The Fan2Sea Comic Con Cruise will set sail in January 2017 with actors, writers, artists, and creators from some of the biggest television and movie franchises on board.

Walking Dead fans can mingle with the stars, while Guardians of The Galaxy superfans get an autograph from Kraglin.

Members of the Stranger Things cast include: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Shannon Purser, Catherine Dyer, Randy Havens. Actors from The Walking Dead are Sonequa Martin-Green, Seth Gilliam, Madison Lintz, and Lew Temple and those from Guardians Of The Galaxy from Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn. The complete list of celebs scheduled to make an appearance is here.

Not only will fans have access to panels, photo ops, and signings, but the cruise will also feature Midnight Movies every night, Cosplay Karaoke, live music, trivia tournaments, and a gaming room.

The cruise will sail from Florida to Mexico and cabins start at $398.50 a person. Military personnel are eligible for a discount.

