Famous Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Reveals Scorching New Image On Instagram

Yanet Garcia, who has been branded the “hottest weather girl in the world” by fans is still impressing viewers worldwide.

The 25-year-old Mexican beauty, whose good looks and curvy figure have seen her compared to Kim Kardashian, recently posted a picture of her self to Instagram with just a black t-shirt, colorful socks and a beanie hat.

The picture has over 150,000 views and appears to be what the beautiful weather girl wears to bed. The caption along with the photo reads, “Nite [sleeping sign emoji].”

This most recent pic isn’t unfamiliar to what fans usually see of Garcia. The beautiful brunette is often showing off pictures of herself in skimpy bikinis and tight workout wear to her 3.8 million followers.

Despite her good looks and growing fan base, Garcia is modest about her appearance and says that she is shocked by her sudden rise in popularity. And although she says most of it is just down to good genes, she shows some of her workout moves she uses in a series of steamy clips.

The Televisa Monterrey presenter found fame after men shared pics of her on social media, comparing her curves to the reality star Kim K.

She then went into modelling and now, as well as presenting the weather forecast, she trains other models at her own modelling school in her hometown.

