‘Family Guy’ Makes Fun Of Jay-Z Fight With Solange Knowles

Family Guy is known for pushing boundaries, and the cartoon series is at it again with a spoof of Jay-Z and Solange Knowles elevator fight.



The clip shows Peter Griffin in the elevator with Jay-Z and Knowles as the rappers sister-in-law lashes out. Griffin seems only mildly concerned with the altercation, though he does point out she shouldn’t kick Jay-Z’s nice, white suit with her dirty shoes.

Ultimately, Griffin offers a word of advice, though it has nothing to do the fight.

“Hey look, I don’t know if you guys are really staying here but you can’t get into the pool without a room key,” Griffin jokes.

Did Family Guy go too far with this joke, or is it all in the name of comedy?

