Faith Hill’s Mother Passes Away at 80

It’s a sad day for Faith Hill.

The country music star’s mother, Edna Perry, has passed away at the age of 80 in a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, Taste of Country reports.

(Photo: Getty / Andrew Toth)

Perry passed away on Sunday at St. Dominic Hospital, according to her obituary. Her cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

Perry and her husband of 59 years, Wesley “Ted” Perry, adopted Hill when she was just a few days old, joining two sons the couple already had.

Hill previously told Larry King she had a “pretty amazing childhood.”

“I was adopted, if that’s what you’re referring to, but my family, my mom and my dad and my brothers, they are amazing, very stable, good Christian, God-fearing home, and a great small town of Star, Mississippi. I actually had a really stable childhood.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Faith Hill and her family during this difficult time.

This story first appeared at Womanista.