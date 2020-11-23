Faith Hill Opens up About Adoption While Endorsing Kimberly Schlapman's Children's Book

Faith Hill recently used her Instagram page to spotlight Little Big Town member Kimberly Schlapman's children's book, sharing a small anecdote about her own childhood in the process. Schlapman's book, A Dolly for Christmas, was inspired by the adoption of her daughter Dolly, and Hill, who was also adopted as an infant, shared how much she connected with the story.

"I was three days old when adopted by my parents," she wrote alongside a photo of Schlapman holding the book. "I know what it feels like to be blessed with a loving family. It is a gift I have never taken for granted. This is a beautiful story of unconditional love by [Kimberly Schlapman]. The perfect gift this year!!!!" Schlapman's bandmate Karen Fairchild commented with four red heart emojis and Rita Wilson wrote, "And you’re a gift to all your friends and family. Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill)

Hill, whose real name is Audrey Faith Perry, was adopted by Ted and Edna Perry, who raised Hill with their two sons. "They were strong," Hill told PEOPLE.

"The hardest-working people I’ve ever known. Mom financially stretched a dollar into 10. My parents’ combined salary when I left home at 18 was probably $25,000, raising three kids and paying bills. That’s impressive."

Happy World Adoption Day from our family, made complete by the precious gift of adoption! ❤️❤️❤️#worldadoptionday pic.twitter.com/DKVe4UP35i — Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) November 9, 2020

Schlapman and husband Stephen Schlapman adopted their daughter Dolly shortly before Christmas in 2016, announcing Dolly's arrival in January 2017. The then-infant joined big sister Daisy after Schlapman and Stephen had struggled to conceive a second child. In a video announcing A Dolly for Christmas, Schlapman said the book is "our family’s story about little Daisy, our Daisy so desperately wanting a sibling. "She prayed for five years, every night she prayed for a baby," the singer shared. "My husband and I had a struggle trying to have a second child. Then it’s also about our journey to and through adoption."

During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Schlapman shared that her book is "a message of hope." "Whether you're going through infertility, whether you're in the middle of adoption, no matter what your story is, if you're just a family going through a struggle right now, there is hope," she said. "Just keep going, keep trudging through the troubles right now, especially in this year."