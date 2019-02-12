Chris Stapleton’s Wife Morgane Sends Love to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill After Death of Her Father

Faith Hill’s father, Wesley “Ted” Perry, passed away last week, with Hill’s husband, Tim McGraw, sharing the sad news on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Several stars offered their condolences on McGraw’s post, including Chris Stapleton‘s wife, Morgane Stapleton. “Thinking of y’all and sending all our love,” she wrote.

Rita Wilson also commented, writing, “Beautiful tribute, Tim. God bless his soul.”

McGraw shared the news with a video montage of photos of Perry, which concluded with Hill’s voice.

“Anyone who has ever met my dad would tell you he is one of the greatest human beings on the planet and he is so innocent,” she said.

McGraw accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption in which he revealed his late family member’s influence on him.

“G Pa,Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old,” the singer wrote. “He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known…….No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend. I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for. His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley…I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts. We all love you G Pa.”

Hill was adopted by Perry and his wife, Edna, when she was a baby. Edna passed away in 2016, and an obituary published in the Clarion Ledger shares that Ted died on Feb. 5 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He leaves behind Hill, her two brothers and their wives, as well as seven grandchildren.

“Ted never met a stranger,” the obituary read. “He enjoyed gardening and ‘game night’ at his church, especially playing dominos and he loved going to Donna’s Fruit Stand.”

Ted will be laid to rest in a private burial in Florence, Mississippi, Hill’s home state. Ted was a resident of Star, Mississippi since 1987, which is where Hill was raised.

Hill has not publicly commented on her father’s death, but she did mention him during an appearance on Pickler & Ben in November.

“My sweet dad is 88 years old now, and he’s the salt of the earth kind of man,” she said. “We’ve always made each other laugh so hard over the silliest things — the kind of laughter that you have in school or church that always gets you in trouble.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Lester Cohen