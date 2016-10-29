Faith Hill Asks Fans for Prayers With Emotional Request

Faith Hill is asking her fans for prayers for a very special reason.

The country star took to social media on Oct. 26 to ask fans to pray for a beautiful young girl named Philomena, who is currently battling brain cancer.

“A friend told us about this sweet little girl,” Hill wrote. “Please join Tim McGraw and I in praying for 7 year old Philomena who is battling brain cancer.” She ended her request with the hashtags #philsafighter, #stormtheheavens and #noonefightsalone.

Philomena’s father, Mark Stendardo, replied to Hill’s post, writing, “Thank you very much for praying for our little girl. We believe in the power of prayer and in miracles. You have given us exactly what we need and this is an enormous amount of prayers ‘Storming the Heavens.’ We are forever grateful.”

Tim McGraw later shared Hill’s missive to his own social media, inspiring even more prayers for the brave 7-year-old.

Philomena’s family has established a Facebook page for her, StormTheHeavens, that shares prayers as well as photos from supporters, imploring them to keep praying.

Keep fighting, Philomena!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.