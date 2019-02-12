Faith Hill’s Father Ted Perry Dead at 88

Faith Hill’s father, Ted Perry, has passed away at the age of 88.

Perry passed away at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary on Legacy.com. The country singer’s husband, Tim McGraw, announced on Twitter Tuesday that his father-in-law passed away last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old. He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known,” McGraw tweeted. “No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend.”

“I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for,” he continued.

“His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley… I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts. We all love you G Pa,” he added in a third tweet.

His obituary describes him as a man who loved “gardening and ‘game night’ at his church, especially playing dominos,” adding, “he loved going to Donna’s Fruit Stand.”

Perry’s death comes nearly three years after Hill’s mother, Edna, died in 2016. At the time, Hill shared an old photo of her mother alongside an emotional message.

“As you may have heard, my mom passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest this morning,” she wrote. “While this is a difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven and no longer suffering. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers.”

Perry and Edna had adopted Hill, whose real name is Audrey Faith Perry, as an infant. Speaking in a 2006 interview with Larry King, the songstress said that she had a “pretty amazing childhood.”

“I actually had a pretty amazing childhood,” she said. “I was adopted…but my family, my mom and my dad and my brothers, they are amazing, very stable, good Christian, God-fearing home, and a great small town of Star, Mississippi. I actually had a really stable childhood.”

She added that being “placed into an incredible home…is responsible for the way I am today and the backbone that I have in order to do this for a living, which is a crazy, sometimes unstable world that this projects. But the most important thing to me is about my family and that was definitely taught from my mom and dad.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Hill had not addressed her father’s death.

Perry will be honored in a private burial in Florence, Mississippi.