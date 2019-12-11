Tim McGraw Boasts About Faith Hill Singing a Christmas Classic

It’s become a Christmas classic over the years, and it happens to be one of Tim McGraw‘s favorite songs of the holiday season. McGraw recently posted a clip of his wife, Faith Hill, singing “Where Are You, Christmas?” from the 2000 film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, admitting it was still among his top Christmas songs to hear.

“I look forward to hearing this all year!!” McGraw posted alongside the video of Hil singing.

The “Thought About You” singer wasn’t the only one who appreciated Hill’s performance of the Christmas song. Several other celebrities also chimed in to praise the song — and singer — as well.

“My favorite!” said Martina McBride.

“Yep I agree [with] Martina,” Brett Favre chimed in.

“Gorgeous!” Rita Wilson said.

McGraw and Hill celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this year. Although the couple wasn’t able to be together on their special day, McGraw made sure to honor his bride with a romantic gesture, even from halfway around the world.

“I was in Australia, I think, this was the first anniversary we were apart,” McGraw recounted on The Kelly Clarkson Show per PEOPLE. “We were backstage and I recorded the very first song we ever did together. We did the Spontaneous Combustion Tour where we met when she was opening for me on my very first headlining tour, and we used to do the Tony Rich song ‘Nobody Knows It But Me.’ So I recorded it backstage with the guys and sent it to her.”

The love McGraw has for Hill seems to only grow through the years. When Hill turned 52 in September, McGraw honored his wife with a touching tribute on social media.

“Our center….,” McGraw posted. “She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls. She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms. I love her. I love her. I love her Happy birthday baby [heart emoji].”

McGraw just released his book, Grit and Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, which chronicles his health journey, inspired in part by an ultimatum given to him by Hill. Order Grit and Grace at TimMcGraw.com.

