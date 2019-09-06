Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Calls on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans to Send Thoughts and Prayers to Hurricane Dorian Victims

Duane “Dog” Chapman is using his fame for good. On Thursday, Sept. 5, just one day after his new reality TV series Dog’s Most Wanted premiered on WGN America, the famed bounty hunter called upon his fans to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The storm battered the Bahamas, where the death toll is expected to be “staggering,” and is now impacting states along the east coast.

My prayers and thoughts are with all those dealing with hurricane Dorain! #DogPound send your prayers tonight to those effected by #HurricaneDorain — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 6, 2019

Fans were quick to respond to the call, many sending out short prayers while others suggested ways that people can help those affected by the devastating storm.

“Thoughts prayers and warm hugs to all those affected by Dorian, holding you all close in my heart,” one person wrote. “Be strong, and stay safe all…you can get through this!”

“Thanks [Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman],” another commented. “Folks who want to help can donate to a 501(c)3 charity https://solrelief.org in St. Petersburg. They’re flying disaster relief into the Bahamas from Albert Whitted Airport. Great folks. Pls share!”

“To everyone who was affected by hurricane Dorian my thoughts and prayers are with you all and all your families remember we can and we will rise above this and not let Dorian get us down keep your head held high you are not alone we are praying for you all much love you all,” a third wrote.

“Sending prayers for those impacted. Such a devastating storm,” another wrote.

After Dorian slammed the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, lingering over the islands for more than 48 hours before setting its sights on the eastern United States, making landfall in North Carolina on Friday, a number of reality TV stars have offered their support to the storm’s victims.

On Monday, Sept. 2, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel revealed that she had boarded a plane to join her B Strong team provide aid and disaster relief to communities in Florida and the Bahamas. She encouraged her followers to “please go to the B Strong link and donate. Relief goes to the warehouse, cash cards goes into people’s hands.”

Members of the TLC network also joined in to help, with John David, Jana, Jason, and James Duggar, members of the Counting On family, joining Bringing Up Bates stars Lawson and Nathan Bates in the Bahamas to help in the ongoing relief efforts.

The full extent of the devastation in the Bahamas is currently not known, though aerial photos that have come out have shown entire islands completely devastated. It is estimated that at least 13,000 home were damaged or destroyed, and while the death toll currently sits at 30, it is expected to rise sharply in the coming days.

The extent of the damage in the United States, where Dorian battered the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina is not known at this time.