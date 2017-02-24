Complete List Of Titles Coming To Hulu In March

Streaming services seem to be taking over the world lately, with sites like Netflix, Hulu, and others gaining a ton of new users each month.

Part of that growth comes from each of these sites adding new titles all the time, so fans are constantly surprised by the amount of choices their given.

Hulu has just released a list of all the titles being added to the service in March, and there are definitely some heavy-hitters in there. If you don’t yet have a subscription, this might make you want to give it shot.

Check out the full list of everything coming to Hulu this March:

March 1:

National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series (Hulu Original)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

52 Pick Up (1986)

A Company Man (2013)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

American Heart (1993)

American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America (2013)

Ancient Aliens Origins (2016)

And While We Were Here (2013)

Badges of Fury (2013)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

Born to be Blue (2015) (*Showtime)

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Cavemen (2014)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Clueless (1995)

Code 46 (2013) (*Showtime)

Commitment (2013)

Confession of Murder (2014)

The Courier (2012)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dead Man’s Bounty (2008)

Doomsday Book (2012)

Dummy (2003)

Eastern Bandits (2014)

Enemy at the Gates (2001) (*Showtime)

The Final Cut (2004) (*Showtime)

Flash Point (2008)

Floating City (2012)

The Fog (2005)

The Four (2012)

The Gambler (2014)

Gang Related (1997)

The Ghost Writer (2010) (*Showtime)

The Guillotines (2013)

Hannibal (2001)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) (*Showtime)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid 3 (1989)

The Karate Kid: Part 2 (1986)

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

The Kings of the Streets (2012)

The Last Tycoon (2012)

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2011)

Little Big Soldier (2010)

Lost Highway (1997) (*Showtime)

Lost in Thailand (2014)

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mystery Road (2013)

New World (2013)

Ninja Masters (2009)

Not Suitable for Children (2012)

On the Job (2014)

Ordinary People (1980) (*Showtime)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Pele: Birth of a Legend (2016) (*Showtime)

Penelope (2008)

Possums (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

Requiem for a Dream (2000) (*Showtime)

Saving General Yang (2013)

Shaolin (2011)

Shark Babes (2015) (*Showtime)

Slightly Single in LA (2013)

Special ID (2014)

Staying Alive (1983)

The Substitute 2: Schools Out (1998)

The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All (1999)

The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option (2001)

The Substitute (1996)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

Tai Chi Hero (2012)

Tai Chi Zero (2012)

Terminator 2: Judgement day (1991)

The Thieves (2012)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Top Gun (1986)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days (2013)

War of the Arrows (2011)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)

The Wrath of Vajra (2013)

Young Detective Dee (2014)

March 2

Last Girl Standing (2015) (*Showtime)

March 3

Young Ones (2014)

March 4

La Piloto: Series Premiere (Univision)

Out of the Furnace (2013) (*Showtime)

House of D (2004)

March 5

The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom: Season 1 Premiere (National Geographic)

Food Chains (2014)

March 6

Making History: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Time After Time: Series Premiere (ABC)

ChickLit (2016)

A Gamer’s Life (2016)

March 8

Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

March 9

Burning Blue (2013)

Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016)

March 10

The Catch: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Kicking & Screaming: Series Premiere (FOX)

Steven Universe: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

March 11

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2 (TBS)

American Jihad (2010) (*Showtime)

March 13

Future Baby (2016)

March 15

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

March 16

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1 (2016)

March 17

Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1 (Disney XD)

Fargo: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)

A Bronx Tale (1993) (*Showtime)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

The Truth about Emmanuel (2013)

March 19

Happy Birthday (2016)

The Suspect (2013)

March 20

Fear Inc. (2016)

March 21

Dancing with the Stars: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

The Twins: Happily Ever After: Series Premiere (Freeform)

American Romance (2016)

March 23

Big Cat Week: Season 7 Premiere (National Geographic)

Shots Fired: Series Premiere (FOX)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2 (2017)

March 24

The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1 (2016) (Cartoon Network)

March 26

Love & Vets: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

March 27

Skinwalkers (2006)

March 28

Archer: Complete Season 7 (FX)

March 29

Harlots: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2 (Disney XD)

March 30

Imaginary Mary: Series Premiere (ABC)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3 (2017)

March 31

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Disgraced (2008) (*Showtime)

With so many options, it’s tough to decide what to watch first. Comment and let us know which of these titles is getting added to the top of your list!

