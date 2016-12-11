Erin Andrews and NHL Player Jarret Stoll Are Officially Engaged

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has confirmed that Erin Andrews is engaged to NHL Jarret Stoll.

The Dancing With the Stars pro spilled the news to FOX during an interview in Las Vegas on Friday. Andrews probably isn’t too worried about her engagement being public knowledge now since she accidentally told reporters Maksim and his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd were expecting. She has been dropping hints already on Instagram, so we are pretty sure this is a for sure thing.

This weather at Lambeau is going to put a damper on my ring game @stolly28 A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Dec 8, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

“This weather at Lambeau is really going to put a damper on my ring game @jarretstoll.,” Andrews said. When people on the internet started to get nosy on the comment, she simply replied to her followers with a kissy face and heart emoji.

When asked last year during an interview if she thought Stoll was the one, she diverted the question saying, “We’re brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser. You don’t know what is going to bring you happiness.”

The pair began dating back in 2012, and it looks like now we can expect a wedding in the future.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.