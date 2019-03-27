‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson Responds to Jussie Smollett Case Being Dismissed: ‘The Truth Prevailed’

Empire star Taraji P. Henson has responded to Jussie Smollett‘s case being dismissed, saying, “the truth prevailed.”

While speaking to USA Today, Henson said, “When I know someone, there’s nothing you can say to make me flip on them, and that’s what we miss in this world. We need people that stand by us. Whatever happened to that? Why are we so easy to believe strangers over people we know?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not going to jump on clickbait just because someone says something derogatory about a person I know and love. I’m not easily swayed like that. Those little clickbait [reports] weren’t enough to deter me from his immaculate track record. I know the type of activism this young man does in his community, I know that he’s a giver – he’s not an attention-seeker,” she added.

Henson went on to say that the lesson here is “we should absolutely believe victims. That’s why a lot of people, especially females, feel like they can’t come forward saying they’ve been raped. I believe that’s why we have a whole #MeToo movement, because women have felt they couldn’t come forward because they’d be criminalized in some way. Movements don’t just come out of the sky – movements happen because they’re needed. You have a group of people who haven’t been heard.”

Smollet has all the charges against him dropped, and his case dismissed, reportedly due to the state prosecutors not having enough evidence in their case to get a clear conviction.

Smollett’s lawyers issued a statement following the case dismissal, explaining the circumstances and asserting that their client maintained his innocence all along.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement from Smollett’s attorney’s stated.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.