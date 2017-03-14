Emily Ratajkowski Stops Traffic With Underwear Stroll Through City Streets

In 2013, model Emily Ratajkowski set pulses racing with an incredibly provocative performance in Robin Thicke’s music video for his hit song “Blurred Lines.” Her dancing, gyrating, and thrusting was so intense that a censored version of the video had to be made available. In addition to making hearts race, she also has the power to stop traffic, as you can see from her brand-new commercial below. You can see more shots from her new campaign by heading to the Daily Mail.

Happy Monday and #goodmorningDKNY ☀️! Finally, my all new @DKNY campaign shot by @sebastianfaena and styled by @clarerichardson1 is here! Thank you @trey.laird A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Thanks to her appearance in the “Blurred Lines” video, Ratajkowski immediately became one of the most sought-after models in the industry. The 25-year-old used the attention to transition into acting, taking on roles in films like Entourage and Gone Girl. Being no stranger to showing off her physique, her role in Gone Girl was of a student who engaged in a forbidden sexual tryst with one of her professors, with the film including a love scene that required Ratajkowski to completely drop trou.

Considering her modeling background and willingness to appear in the nude, Ratajkowski has explained that her previous roles have hindered her progress as an actress. When speaking to ES Magazine, she said, “If you’re a sexy actress it’s hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they’ve seen you in. People are like sheep and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s what she does well.”

Prior to her new modeling campaign launching, photos of the actress strolling through the street while walking a dog led many to wonder the reasoning behind Ratajkowski’s actions. She took to Twitter to address these interrogations, revealing, “Guys I was modeling for an upcoming campaign when I was walking a dog in [underwear]! And no, of course I don’t actually think thats hard work [sic].”

