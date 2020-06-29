Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Blonde, and Showed It off With Stunning See-Through Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski is rocking a new hair color and is looking fabulous while doing so! Fans of the model are use to seeing her with a dark brunette tone, however, she recently took to Instagram and showed off her new, lighter shade and let her caption do the talking. "BLONDE," she wrote before saying thank you to the brand she used to change up her new look.

View this post on Instagram BLONDE. Thank you @kerastase_official 🤍 #kerastase A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

While she undoubtedly looks stunning, she did admit that this is her first time changing her hair drastically. "I've never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life," she said according to Page Six. "I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look. Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I've ever had with my look before." It appears as though she isn't the only one in Hollywood switching to blonde. Other A-listers like Kylie Jenner and Kaia Gerber also showed off their new blonde hair all within 24-hours of each other.

Recently, she was spotted out-and-about with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in an East Village neighborhood of New York City. While she rocked her new blonde locks, her outfit definitely turned a few heads. According to the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski was rocking an earth-toned, sheer jumpsuit that supported a deep v-neck while revealing a lot of her backside. Underneath, she sported black undergarments.

The 29-year-old isn't one to shy away from showing off her curves. In fact, she grew to another level of fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video when she danced topless alongside other models. While her career launched after onlookers took notice in the gorgeous model, she also not only had to defend herself strutting around topless, but being apart of such a controversial song and music video. "I've made peace with it, especially because there are ideas I strongly believe in — like women embracing their sexuality and having fun with it — that 'Blurred Lines' kinda fits into," she told The Daily Telegraph.

At the time, she was just 22 years old and had not broken into mainstream just yet. When she was asked if she would have chosen differently knowing what she knows now, she said she wouldn't. "No, I would make the same decision."