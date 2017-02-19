Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski iCloud Hacked, Nude Pictures Leaked

Emily Ratajkowski quickly became one of the most sought-after models on the planet, thanks to an appearance in Robin Thicke’s video for the song “Blurred Lines.” The model made such an impact, in fact, that she secured herself a small role in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, playing a seductive student. Sadly, the newfound attention didn’t only result in positive changes in the model’s life, as her notoriety has also led to her being the subject of a new digital attack.

In 2014, a series of cyber attacks was launched against dozens of female celebrities that exposed their intimate moments with the outside world. When the resulting photos received hundreds of hits in internet traffic, a precedent was set that celebrities existed purely for their public’s enjoyment and all photos of them were fair game.

A hacker recently reached out to a columnist at the Daily Star with a link to over 200 photos of Ratajkowski that were stolen from her phone.

The columnist, Helen Wood, explicitly refused to publish the photos while also explaining their level of intimacy. Wood said, “To be clear, this wasn’t footage of a randy star salivating at the mouth wanging their bits about while fishing for a random on Skype for a sex sesh. This was private stuff, sent between two people.”

The actress has posed in various states of undress in multiple photo shoots, which some might think means any photos of her naked are fair game, but considering she had control over how she displayed herself to the public in photo shoots and films, if someone were to leak these photos, her control would be removed completely.

Hopefully all outlets will deny the hacker from exploiting a celebrity for their own gain.

