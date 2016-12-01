Emilio Rivera Reveals Updates On Mayans MC Involvement

Sons of Anarchy fans have been waiting with bated breath for any information about the upcoming Mayans MC spin-off. Most importantly, everyone has been waiting to see who is coming back for the new show, especially Marcus Alvarez himself, Emilio Rivera. The actor recently took to Twitter to answer fan questions about both SOA and the Mayans spinoff.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem as though the Z-Nation actor has much to say about the upcoming spinoff. In the past, Rivera has admitted to not knowing if he is even in the new series. But, rumor had it that he was in talks.

Does this mean Mayans MC could happen without Alvarez? Is that even possible? Hopefully more about the upcoming spin-off will be announced soon. Until then, we will all just have to keep speculating and re-watching the best of Sons of Anarchy.

Speaking of, Rivera might not know much about Mayans, but he was sure to answer plenty of fan questions about his days on Sons.

“Who would Alvarez have chosen if relationships were as they were at the end? Pretty close with both at the end of 7.”

Great Question ,Who ever didn’t cross Me.. https://t.co/Agv7gnzG2c — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) December 1, 2016

“Ok then top 3 on sons? Come on!!”

Killin my Son, Slapping JAX around, having a Pow Wow with @perlmutations in jail. Trying to share a Tamale with @MitchPileggi1 ,I can go on https://t.co/dNAP3UTts5 — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) December 1, 2016

Of course, Rivera didn’t just talk about his shows.

“Which actor living or dead, would you like to work with or wish you could have work with?”

