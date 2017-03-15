Emilio Rivera Shares Photo Of Kurt Sutter About To ‘F*** S*** Up’

Emilio Rivera just posted an awesome photo of Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, and the actor wants his favorite director to “f**k sh*t up.” The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the insanely cool photo.

#Rollout @sutterink getting ready to F-K shit up. #calmbeforethestorm #mayansmc #kurtsutter @elginnjames A post shared by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Rivera captioned the pic: “#Rollout @sutterink getting ready to F-K sh*t up. #calmbeforethestorm #mayansmc #kurtsutter @elginjames.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows a long-haired Kurt Sutter gazing over a desert area possibly scouting locations for Mayans MC. The vibrant blue sky contrasts against the white sand and Sutter rocked a pair of sunglasses to keep the sun out of his eyes.

Comicbook.com‘s Charlie Ridgeley recently spoke with Emilio Rivera, and the actor dished on his character and what the upcoming SOA spinoff Mayans MC. According to Rivera, the offshoot series has been a long time coming for Kurt Sutter and the creative team behind the wildly popular FX series.

“We were wrapping up Sons, there was a little bit of talk about it but there’s always talk about that,” Rivera said. “Even early on people be talking about it but nothing was ever set in stone. It was never verified so we didn’t really know what was going on for like eight months or so. This might be going down and only because people started congratulating me before I even knew what the hell was going on which was really cool. I’m just glad that Kurt kept me alive because I remember one time I told Kurt, I go ‘Brother when you finally decide to kill me please don’t let me die in a chicken sh** way. Let me go out blazing.’ He put his hand on my shoulder he goes, ‘Your death will be glorious.’ I’m glad he wasn’t then maybe he’ll be this time around but at least I’m here to talk about it.”

Rivera also dished on what the fans can expect to see out of his character Marcus Alvarez.

“Business as usual, bro,” he said. “I was sad that Jax had to die and Filip, he tred. The thing is life goes on. Business is business. I got to pay the bills. I got to feed the family so business as usual. Pretty much that’s all that’s been happening and now we’re going to rank up and again we got to deal with it.”

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. The episode will be directed by Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. The known cast members involved with the show at this point include: JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Mayans MC:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

To keep up with Emilio Rivera, follow him on Instagram here.

What are you most excited to see from Kurt Sutter on Mayans MC?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Emilio Rivera]