Emerald City Recap – They Came First

The episode opens with Eamonn and his men going door to door and pulling out every young girl in the city. He claims that there’s a plague that only affects young girls, so every girl must get checked out by the medic. One of Eamonn’s friends begs him not to take his daughter, but Eamonn just punches him out.

Back at the castle, the Wizard explains to Eamonn that they need to find Glinda’s witches in hiding before it’s too late. Eamonn is worried about a revolt, but the Wizard says that revolts only happen when people are angry….not scared.

Dorothy and Lucas take a quick stop to let Sylvie out of the cart for a bit. Dorothy notes that he’s apparently sworn to Glinda, while Lucas retorts that she’s protected by the Wizard.

Jack tries to comfort Ev about the loss of her father, but she lashes out at him and kicks him out of her carriage. He stumbles into a ditch and gets stuck in the mud while Ev’s train leaves without him.

Dorothy hears wolves in the distance and immediately runs back to where she left Sylvie. Sylvie can’t hear Dorothy’s warnings (she has her earplugs in) and a pack of wolves rushes towards her. As Dorothy screams, East’s gloves materialize on her hands and she creates a massive shockwave that drives the wolves away.

With Sylvie safe, Dorothy and Lucas drive the cart away. Lucas mentions that the gloves are becoming part of her. Dorothy says that’s not the only thing, noting that she’s grown fond of Sylvie, Toto…and Lucas.

A short while later, Lucas and Dorothy arrive at a farmhouse meant to be their safehouse for the night. While Lucas checks in the farmhouse, Dorothy and Sylvie play a game and Dorothy convince Sylvie to take out her plugs to listen to the birds. Lucas warns Dorothy that when they arrive at Glinda’s, Dorothy will have to give Sylvie up.

The Wizard goes to see West about sussing out the witches in the populace, but West doesn’t want to help him kill any witches. The Wizard points out all of Glinda’s secrets and lies, but West points out that Glinda is family. West eventually makes a bargain with the Wizard: she’ll find the witches, but they’ll be left in her care under the Wizard’s protection.

As Dorothy cooks a stew for dinner, she tells Lucas she doesn’t want to give Sylvie up. She would rather just take Sylvie and protect her from the war to come, but Lucas doesn’t seem to convinced.

West starts looking through the children, but she can’t find any witches. The Wizard orders his soldier to bring more girls. When two of the soldiers corner one of the girls, she floats in the air and causes the courtyard around her to explode.

Jack staggers through the Screaming Woods, but he discovers that his body is starting to rust from his time in the mud.

That night, Dorothy puts Sylvie to bed and promises her that they’ll find her mother one day. Afterwards, Dorothy tells Lucas that the Wizard let them go. She says that she didn’t tell Lucas sooner, because she was worried that Lucas was fighting for Glinda. Lucas says there’s only one person he fights for, and then he kisses Dorothy.

The Wizard, Eamonn, and West survey the ruined courtyard (which is now in flames). The Wizard says the girl must be dead, but West walks into the flaming courtyard and walks out with the girl. The Wizard tries to put the girl in the cage (over West’s protests), but the girl starts to run. West eventually collapses the ground around the girl and seals her inside, but the girl gets mad and combusts. The Wizard forces West to abandon the girl to the crowd, which has turned into a riot.

When they get back to her brothel, West tells Tip that she betrayed her people by giving them milk of the poppy to forget about their fears and then sending them to fight the Beast Forever. She laments that she’s betrayed yet another witch.

Jack is still suck in the Screaming Woods, but Ev shows up to rescue him. She brings out an oil can and starts rubbing it on all his joints. And I mean ALL HIS JOINTS. Right before he produces his own lube, she proclaims that he’s as good as new.

Speaking of sexy times, it seems that Dorothy and Lucas finally consummated things overnight. Lucas suggests that they just stay at the farmhouse, but Dorothy says that she’ll be going home soon. She explains her deal with the Wizard and says that he needs to stop Glinda’s war so she can go home. Lucas claims she’s just running away again, but Dorothy tells Lucas to stay behind with Sylvie. When Dorothy tries to leave with Sylvie, the farmhouse door locks and the house itself starts to roll around, causing everything to crash and spill around them. Dorothy realizes that Sylvie is the one wrecking the house and asks Sylvie if she wants to come to Kansas with her. Sylvie immediately stops her magic. Lucas agrees to come back to Kansas too.

Ev takes Jack to her father’s bedroom, which is now hers. Ev says she never wanted to be queen and that she needs someone to see her as she truly is. When Ev tries to take off her mask, Jack says that she doesn’t need to, and that she already knows who Ev really is. They start making out and Ev begins to strip.

The Wizard apologizes to the citizens of the Emerald City and says that he did it to try to control magic. He then claims that his Grand Council sacrificed themselves to try to stop the witch, but in reality he simply chained them together and tossed them into the hole where the girl witch was trapped in, causing them to go up in flames. Tip visits the hole and sees the girl lying in the middle of the hole twitching.

West takes the girl out of the city and tells Tip that the Wizard exhausted her magic. She puts her hand over the girl’s mouth, causing her to die. West notices Tip’s knife and says that it belong to the former king of Oz, which makes Tip his daughter Ozma.

Lucas and Dorothy arrive at Glinda’s keep, even though Dorothy still doesn’t have a set plan to stop Glinda. Glinda is happy to see Lucas alive and kisses him. The kiss causes Lucas to remember who he really is. The episode ends with Lucas telling Glinda that Dorothy is there to kill her on behalf of the Wizard. He apologizes to Dorothy for the betrayal, but he says that “they” (Glinda and the witches) came first.