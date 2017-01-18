Eerily Similar Sherri Papini Case Emerges, And The Details Will Make You Want Your Nightlight

While Sherri Papini is back at home with her family, and the authorities are looking into her 2016 kidnapping case, it seems as though things keep getting stranger. Since Papini’s return, several other women from the same region of northern California. Just last week, a woman was kidnapped and found bound hours later by police.

A woman in her 20s was kidnapped from her home in Sherman Oaks, California. According to police, she had been bound with duct tape and thrown into a waiting car outside her home. She was taken by two Hispanic women that authorities believe she knew in some way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman was found on the side of the road, partially nude, still bound. She eventually told police that she had been taken for a prostitution ring.

Up Next: Watch: Eli Young Band’s Bus Catches Fire

“I haven’t heard of anything like this before in all my years. It’s very disturbing, very concerning,” Lt. Albert Galvin said about the incident. “I want the public to know … we don’t believe this was a stranger kidnapping. There is more to the story and the investigation.”

As of now, the suspects are still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

What makes this kidnapping so unusual is that it is eerily similar to the recent kidnapping of Sherri Papini. Panini had been kidnapped while she was out jogging near her Redding, California home. She had also been taken by two Hispanic women. Panini was found bound on the side of the road. Panini, however, had been missing for three weeks.

The newest kidnapping occurred only 500 miles away from where Papini had been taken. Hopefully, the similarities in these cases will help authorities track down the people responsible.

More: New Teen Mom 2 Clip Implies Jenelle Has A Life-Changing Secret | Patrick Stewart Is Voicing Poop In The Emoji Movie | Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Reportedly Upset After His Dad’s Family Feud Comments

[H/T International Business Times]