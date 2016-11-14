Dwayne The Rock Johnson Leads An Inspiring Rock The Troops Concert

To celebrate the hardest working Americans, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is hosting a monumental night of music and comedy for our nations troops. The event took place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and was attended by more than 40,000 servicemen and women, along with their families.

Though Johnson has been known for drawing quite the large crowd of fans, this epic assembly of troops wasn’t just there for him. The Moana start was joined by quite the list of fellow celebrities, comedians, and performers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson’s Jumanji co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black performed on stage. Hart performed one of his hilarious comedy shows, while Black entertained as part of the Tenacious D duo. There were also performances by Flo Rida, Nick Jonas, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Celebrities also appeared to thank the nation’s troops and veterans for all their service and sacrifice. George Clooney, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris Pratt all had pre-recorded messages for the troops. Others, such as Matthew McConaughey made an in-person appearance onstage.

“They protect our country so that we can have a country,” McConaughey said. “And to that I say, ‘Alright, alright, alright.’”

Johnson, who is a huge supporter of the troops, is just the right host for the event. Not only is he able to get everyone pumped up for the performances, but he was even able to take the “World’s Biggest Selfie” with the crowd. It’s clear from the Spike special preview, that Johnson is just as excited about the event as the troops in attendance.

“We’re so proud, we’re so honored, we are so privileged to bring you guys this show,” Johnson said to the crowd. “We wanted to create something historic for you, and I think we’re gonna do it.”

The entire performance will be airing on Spike on December 13.

More on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The Rock Teases A Possible 2020 Presidential Run, The Rock Drops Brand New Moana Clip on Instagram, The Rock Comments on His First Ever WWE Match, The Rock Pranks Kevin Hart On Jumanji Set

[H/T Spike, YouTube]