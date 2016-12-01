Donald Trump Wants Everyone To Switch Back To Saying ‘Merry Christmas’

President-elect Donald Trump wants everyone to ditch the politically correct phrase “Happy Holidays,” and go back to saying “Merry Christmas.”

In September of this year, the billionaire real estate tycoon addressed the issue during a campaign speech and insisted that in the event that he won the presidency; he would be telling people “Merry Christmas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The word Christmas,” Trump said at the Values Voter Summit. “I love Christmas. I love Christmas. You go to stores, you don’t see the word Christmas. It says happy holidays all over. I say, ‘Where’s Christmas?’ I tell my wife, ‘Don’t go to those stores.’”

“I want to see Christmas. I want to see Christmas,” Trump said. “Other people can have their holidays but Christmas is Christmas. I want to see Merry Christmas. Remember the expression Merry Christmas? You don’t see it anymore! You’re going to see it if I get elected, I can tell you right now.”

According to Daily Caller, Donald Trump told Yellowhammer Radio that he makes a point of using the word “Christmas.”

“There’s an assault on anything having to [do] with Christianity,” he said. “They don’t want to use the word ‘Christmas’ anymore at department stores. There’s always lawsuits and unfortunately a lot of those lawsuits are won by the other side.”

Donald Trump has clearly felt this way for years. Back in 2013, the former Apprentice star tweeted: “Merry Christmas, have an amazing day!”

Merry Christmas, have an amazing day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2013

Taking on the war with the word “Christmas” is just one of the many battles that Donald Trump has chosen to pursue in his days as President of the United States.

In his first 100 days in office, President-elect Trump plans to:

Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which he was extremely outspoken about in his campaign

Eliminate “job-killing restrictions” on clean coal and shale energy

Reduce government and corporate regulations

Develop a comprehensive plan to secure America’s infrastructure from cyber attacks and all attacks in general

Investigate all abuses of the Visa programs

Impose a five-year ban on lobbying

Do you prefer people say “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays?”

MORE Donald Trump: Garth Brooks Weighs In On If He’d Play At Donald Trump’s Inauguration / Donald Trump ‘Neck’ Picture Gets Epic Photoshop Treatment / George Takei Fires Back At Donald Trump For American Flag Tweet / Trump To Name Suicide Squad and Mad Max: Fury Road Producer To His Cabinet / Twitter Is Furious With Donald Trump’s Tweet About American Flag / Donald Trump’s Presidential Election Gets Manga Adaptation

[H/T Daily Caller]