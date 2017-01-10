Donald Trump Slams Meryl Streep Following Golden Globes Speech

The night of the Golden Globes brought a lot of water-cooler talk for Monday morning, but perhaps no moment was greater or more unexpected than the speech given by Meryl Streep after being honored with the Cecil B. Demille Award.

Streep took to the stage with an impassioned plea for kindness and empathy and went on to pointedly turn a harsh light on President-Elect Donald Trump for comments he made during his campaign about a disabled reporter as well as many other comments he made on the trail and since being named President-Elect.

Though Trump has admittedly not seen any of Sunday night’s ceremony, he took to Twitter early Monday morning to sound off on the speech calling Streep “overrated” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Sunday night Streep said, “It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

She went on to say, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

