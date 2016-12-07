Donald Trump Named TIME’s Person Of The Year

TIME magazine has officially named Donald Trump their ‘Person of the Year.’

He was chosen over German Chancellor Angela Merkel and told NBC’s Today Show that it was a ‘great honor.’

While the former Apprentice star was grateful to be given the distinguished title, he did take issue with the fact that the publication referred to him as “President of the Divided States of America.”

“When you say ‘divided states of America,’ I didn’t divide them,” Trump said. “They’re divided now, there’s a lot of division. And we’re going to put it back together.”

Nancy Gibbs, the TIME managing editor, explained that the ‘Person of the Year’ award always goes to the person who has been the most influential in the news regardless of whether the headlines are good or bad.

“So which is it this year: Better or worse? The challenge for Donald Trump is how profoundly the country disagrees about the answer,” Gibbs said.

She continued by saying about Donald Trump: “For reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it, for empowering a hidden electorate by mainstreaming its furies and live-streaming its fears, and for framing tomorrow’s political culture by demolishing yesterday’s, Donald Trump is TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.”

The billionaire real estate mogul beat out 10 other finalists for ‘Person of the Year.’ TIME magazine revealed that the runner-up was none other than Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump is no stranger to gracing the cover of TIME magazine as this will be his tenth time with his face featured on the magazine. He first appearance on TIME was back in 1989, according to Today.

Donald Trump has been extremely busy recently as he is meeting with a slew of government officials and other distinguished individuals in order to fill out the cabinet positions for when he takes office in January. He stated that he will be waiting just a few more days to name his Secretary of State, according to USA Today.

TIME magazine released an official statement alongside Trump’s ‘Person of the Year’ win:

For those who believe this is all for the better, Trump’s victory represents a long-overdue rebuke to an entrenched and arrogant governing class; for those who see it as for the worse, the destruction extends to cherished norms of civility and discourse, a politics poisoned by vile streams of racism, sexism, nativism.

What are your thoughts about Donald Trump being TIME’s ‘Person of the Year?’

