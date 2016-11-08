Donald Trump Haters Just Took Protesting To Another Level

Two women put their First Amendment rights (and breasts) on full display when they burst into a polling place with anti-Trump messages written on their bodies.

Just after 8:15 a.m. local time, the topless women barged into a polling station in midtown Manhattan, where Presidential nominee Donald Trump later voted three hours later. “Out of our polls, Trump. Out of our polls, Trump,” the women chanted.

One woman wrote “Trump” and “Grab your balls” on her bare torso, in reference to Trump’s leaked audio in which he made lewd comments about grabbing women “by the p***y.”

The other woman had “hate out of my polls” written on her chest and stomach.

Both of them painted the words “OlO Femen USA” on their arms, which indicates that they identify as part of the protest group called Femen. They describe themselves as an “international women’s movement of brave topless female activists painted with the slogans and crowned with flowers,” according to the Telegraph.

The deputy style director at People magazine, Sharon Clott Kanter, captured videos of the bizarre incident. She shared one ofthe clips on Twitter with the caption: “Protest inside polling station where Trump votes. Two women arrested #Election2016.”

Kanter shared another video with the caption: “More footage of the topless protest against Trump at my polling station. Two women arrested. #Election2016.”

According to TMZ, the two women were almost immediately arrested and were booked for electioneering, which is a misdemeanor that prohibits the display of badges and signs supporting a candidate at a polling place.

Back in July of this year, 1500 women volunteered organized a nude female protest at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the Telegraph. One volunteer said, “As a human being, I want to stand up against Trump and other Republicans whose hateful speech towards women, immigrants, LGBT people, and all ‘others’ is poisoning this nation.”

However, in the state of New York, toplessness is completely legal.

What are your thoughts about these two topless protestors at the polling place?

