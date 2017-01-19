Donald Trump Gets Trolled After Tweeting A Photo Of Himself Ahead Of His Inauguration

Donald Trump got trolled on Twitter after sending out a tweet regarding his upcoming inaugural ceremony.
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself supposedly writing his inauguration speech on Wednesday, according to the Huffington Post.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #inauguration,” he wrote alongside the photo.
Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017
It didn’t take long for Twitter users to respond to his tweet.
@realDonaldTrump that’s not how people write, Donald. You need to put the paper flat on the desk, and open the notepad.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump that is a blank piece of paper and you’re holding a closed sharpie pic.twitter.com/ekCcH8eTXe— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 18, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump you look as depressed as we feel.— Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) January 18, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Will it start with “Four Russian Whores And Seven Hacks Ago”…— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 18, 2017
good job @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ioj869Tfy3— uhhh (@_uhhhhhhh) January 18, 2017
“Writing my inaugural address”? @realDonaldTrump doesn’t need to be so shy about his sketch – V. Putin must be v. proud pic.twitter.com/Ktyed3wTYM— Asa Bennett (@asabenn) January 18, 2017
Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday morning in Washington D.C.
This article first appeared on Womanista.com