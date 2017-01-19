Popculture

Donald Trump Gets Trolled After Tweeting A Photo Of Himself Ahead Of His Inauguration

Donald Trump got trolled on Twitter after sending out a tweet regarding his upcoming inaugural ceremony.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself supposedly writing his inauguration speech on Wednesday, according to the Huffington Post.

“Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #inauguration,” he wrote alongside the photo.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to respond to his tweet.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday morning in Washington D.C.

