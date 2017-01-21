Donald Trump And Melania Have First Dance As President And First Lady

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump just had their first dance and there is no doubt about it that the two of them did it their way.

They hit the dance floor to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at Friday’s Liberty Ball courtesy of Nashville-based singers Erin Boehme, Nickie Conley, and Jason Eskridge belted the tune.

While the song played, Mike Pence and his wife joined in and then more and more of their family members. According to TMZ, it was a totally organic moment.

Trump has a busy night ahead of him. He will be starting at the Liberty and Freedom Balls at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. And before will be heading to The Salute To Our Armed Services Ball down the street.

Scheduled performers were The Radio City Rockettes, Sam Moore, and The Piano Guys.

Whoa. That, friends, is one jam-packed day.

What do you think about Donald Trump and Melania’s first dance?

[H/T TMZ]