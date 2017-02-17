Doctor Who: Tilda Swinton Is Rumored Frontrunner To Replace Peter Capaldi

When the Time Lord next regenerates, it might bring a big change that many longtime Doctor Who fans have been clamoring for.

If you’ve been wanting the Doctor to be portrayed by a woman for the next incarnation of the BBC‘s long-running series, you’re in luck because Tilda Swinton is rumored to be the frontrunner to take over from Peter Capaldi.

The Doctor Strange-actor was named by the Daily Mail to be in the lead to be the next Doctor, citing 7/2 odds from the bookies at Ladbrokes.com.

Capaldi announced his impending departure last month, and since the statement fans have been speculating who could replace him when his tenure finishes.

According to the BBC, the next time the replacement Doctor appears would be the 2017 Christmas Special, so we’re likely not receive a confirmation for some time. New showrunner Chris Chibnall, taking over from Steven Moffat, will lead the search, but if these new rumors are to be believed it’s probably narrowed considerably.

Calls to Swinton’s reps have been placed by the Daily Mail but they did not report any word word from her end. So at this point, it’s still little more than speculation and increased betting odds, but word isn’t finalized until the ink dries on the contract.

Either way, we will have a new Doctor by year’s end. Are you excited for Capaldi’s last season? Give a rating to the show in our TV database.

