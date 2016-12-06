Did Kurt Sutter Just Reveal His Favorite Reality Show In A Holiday Tweet?

Considering the content of two shows he created, Sons of Anarchy and the upcoming spinoff Mayans MC, writer/director Kurt Sutter is no stranger to intensely violent subject matter. You’d think a guy like him would spend his days off watching things like The Wire, The Sopranos, or Oz, but if a recent tweet is any indication, it looks like he prefers lighter fare when the holidays approach.

In a photo he posted, Sutter shows his support for the HGTV series Fixer Upper, in which hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines show off three prospective homes in Texas that are available for purchase, but all require varying levels of renovation. The show recently began its fourth season, and considering he tagged his wife Katey Sagal, it appears the show has permeated the whole Sutter household.

For those unfamiliar with the material referenced in the photo, shiplap is a type of wooden board frequently used to cover walls in the houses featured on the show, and the show’s hosts have led a shiplap revolution in home design because of their affinity for the material.

[H/T Twitter]