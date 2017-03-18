Did Doris Day Save Her Son from Being Killed by Charles Manson?

A change of address saved Doris Day’s son Terry Melcher’s life in 1969.

Melcher was living in a rental home Benedict Canyon, California, a house that would later become the site of the infamous Sharon Tate murder.

A new book from Beach Boys frontman Mike Love reveals that Charles Manson sent his disciples to that address to murder the record producer, PEOPLE reports. After Melcher declined to record Manson, it sent the cult leader into a rage.

“Manson wouldn’t stand for it,” Love shares in the memoir. “Consumed by rage and seeking revenge against a corrupt society, he convinced his followers that the apocalypse was coming in a bloody race war, at the end of which he and his disciples would take over.”

He did not know that Day had insisted her son move from the home to move into one of her houses after hearing about Manson’s erratic and violent behavior.

Seven months later, Manson’s followers drove to the home and murdered the occupants, leaving Tate and four others dead.

“A mother’s intuition, perhaps, and it may have saved his life,” Love recalls of Day’s decision to insist her son move.

