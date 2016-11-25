Denzel Washington’s Fences Releases New Trailer

An all-new trailer for Denzel Washington’s Fences trailer has dropped, and the Christmas Day movie promises intense drama sure to give you all the feels.

Check out the trailer for Fences below:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Denzel Washington and @ViolaDavis will leave you astonished. Watch the new trailer for Fences, in theatres 12.25. #FencesMovie pic.twitter.com/i5hOQdx3KF — Fences Movie (@FencesMovie) November 25, 2016

Fences was directed by Denzel Washington in the two-time Academy Award winner’s first time directing since 2007’s The Great Debaters. The script was penned by August Wilson.

The movie is based off of the August Wilson play of the same name, which opened on Broadway back in 1987. The storyline follows an African American father who is attempting to come to terms with the events of his own life while struggling with race relations in the 1950s United States.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film below:

Troy Maxson, is a strong man, a hard man. He has had to be to survive. Troy Maxson has gone through life in an America where to be proud and black is to face pressures that could crush a man, body and soul. But the 1950s are yielding to the new spirit of liberation in the 1960s, a spirit that is changing the world Troy Maxson has learned to deal with the only way he can, a spirit that is making him a stranger, angry and afraid, in a world he never knew and to a wife and son he understands less and less.

The Broadway production won several Tony Awards including: Best Play, Best Actor – James Earl Jones, and Best Featured Actress – Mary Alice. The play was given a revival in 2010 and the production won Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor – Denzel Washington, and Best Actress – Viola Davis, according to Coming Soon.

The upcoming film stars Washington (Training Day), Viola Davis (The Help), Mykelti Williamson (Con Air), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Saniyya Sidney (American Horror Story), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tower Heist).

Stephen McKinley Henderson dished on working with Denzel Washington as a director, and had nothing but praiseworthy comments for him.

“When we got with Denzel, it was clear we were in the hands of a master,” Henderson said. “He has a huge generosity of heart. Denzel has had a legendary career, which let him be the person to bring August to a larger audience. With this film, he’ll be exposing more people to August’s work.”

In addition to acting and directing, Denzel Washington is also producing alongside Todd Black and Scott Rudin.

Fences is set to hit theaters on December 25.

Are you excited to see Denzel Washington’s Fences this December?

[H/T Twitter: Fences Movie, Variety]