Demi Lovato Reveals Topless Pic From Bed

Pop superstar Demi Lovato clearly doesn’t find anything wrong with being confident in her body as the 24-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap that showed her completely topless.

Mid fitting nap time 😈 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

The “Skyscraper” songstress captioned the snap: “Mid fitting nap time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows the black-haired beauty lying chest down on a massive pile of fur coats. Demi’s rib and shoulder blade tattoos are on full display as well as her toned back muscles she lies down peacefully enjoying a moment of rest in between trying on outfits.

After posting the photo, Lovato’s followers went absolutely crazy over the racy pic throwing out more than 940k likes and thousands of comments about how stunning she looks.

This past week, Lovato surpassed a huge milestone as she celebrated five years of sobriety. According to E! News, she spent the anniversary by giving back to Los Angeles-based charities by hand-delivering checks to several organizations. She also posted a photo on Instagram to thank her loyal fanbase for its support over the years.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me,” she captioned the photo.

To keep up with Demi Lovato, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is the sexiest pic of Demi Lovato she has ever posted?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]