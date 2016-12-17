David Foster and Christie Brinkley Are Sparking Romance Rumors After a Date Night in New York City

David Foster and Christie Brinkley spent a night out on the town in New York City this week.

According to E! News, witnesses say they spotted the two on what appeared to be a date. The supermodel and music producer went to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar where they were spotted saying hello to Hillary Clinton early in the evening.

🎼Full Moon over the Blue Note Chris Botto 12th Annual Holiday Residency December12 through January 8 You don’t want to miss this amazing show ! It’s dreamy romantic sexy and fun and man can that band play! It’s a joy to watch! PS I got to be guest drummer on one song 🎺😎#jazz A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:01am PST

“Full Moon over the Blue Note Chris Botti 12th Annual Holiday Residency December 12 through January 8,” Christie said on Instagram.

“You don’t want to miss this amazing show! It’s dreamy, romantic, sexy and fun and man can that band play! It’s a joy to watch! PS I got to be guest drummer on one song.”

While we don’t want to jinx anything and call them the newest couple of Hollywood, it does appear things are heading in the right direction.

However, Christie recently split from John Mellencamp back in August. David and Yolanda Hadid recently ended their marriage of four years.

