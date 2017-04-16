Danielle Bregoli Sparks Dating Rumors With Latest Snapchat Video

The 14-year-old “Cash Me Outside” girl has everyone talking again.

Recently, the social media personality took to Snapchat posted a handful of videos cuddling with a mystery beau, which made fans start speculating about her dating life.

In one clip we see Danielle leaning against the mystery person as she raps along to a song. This person then looks at Danielle and ask what she’s doing, then both share a laugh.

At first, many believed the mystery woman to be the 25-year-old rapper Young Ma. But a few details seem to prove otherwise. For one the rapper is very heavily tattooed and features one prominent piece across her neck, which is something that was definitely not visible on the mystery person on Bregoli’s Snapchat.

Last month, she revealed to Life & Style that she “has no bae,” but a lot could have changed since then — especially since she seemed to be flirting with her new guy friend.

But whether this is a serious relationship for her or just a fling, she’s still not letting it distract her from achieving her goals. She’s been capitalizing on her newfound fame after appearing on the Dr. Phil Show last year and she’s turned herself into an internet star.

She’s allegedly getting paid for making appearances at events, she regularly posts sponsored ads on Instagram, she was spotted out at a meeting with Beyonce’s music producer, and she is also gearing up to be a reality star with her very own TV show.

When asked what fans should expect from her reality series Bregoli replied, “You’ll just have to wait and see like everybody else!”

