Dane DeHaan And Wife Anna Wood Welcome First Child

Star of A Cure for Wellness, Dane DeHaan and his wife Anna Wood just welcomed their first child into the world! It’s a baby girl named Bowie Rose DeHaan, and Dane is exactly as adorable with her as you think he is.

🎶You’re not a baby Bowie, you’re my friend🎶 #fatherdane #dadlife #daddysgirl #BowieDeHaan #BowieRoseDeHaan 👩‍🎤🌹🐓 A post shared by Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Anna and Dane have been together since 2006, and even starred together in the surprise hit found-footage superhero film Chronicle in 2012.

The couple married that same year.

In 2014, Dane starred alongside Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, and Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which would not be defined as “a masterpiece” in blockbuster filmmaking, but nonetheless is a thing that happened no matter how much you wish it wasn’t.

Moving on from that, DeHaan starred in Life, with Robert Pattinson, and luckily for him, that film was met with a much more positive critical response. Well, at least by comparison.

Next up for Dane is Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which he co-stars alongside Cara Delevingne.

While little Bowie may be too young to watch her dad’s movies now, she’s sure to one day adore Chronicle and shoot him some serious side-eye for ASM2.

Welcome to the world Bowie Rose DeHaan. 👶🏻!!! #BowieRoseDeHaan #BowieDeHaan #somebunnylovesyou 👩‍🎤🌹🐓 A post shared by Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

