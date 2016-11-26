‘Dancing With the Stars” Mark Ballas and BC Jean Are Officially Married

Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas and girlfriend BC Jean have officially tied the knot.

According to ET, the two held an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles with best man Derek Hough right by the couple’s side. Julianne Hough, Cheryl Burke, and Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were also in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

10.1.15 A photo posted by markballas (@markballas) on Oct 1, 2015 at 12:57pm PDT

“It’s a local secret wedding thing. We are going to shuttle people to a private place,”

Jean told ET earlier this year. “And make it really intimate and special.”

“We might do like some sort of Jack and Jill party when Jersey Boys is over, and when Derek’s done with Hairspray, because we won’t be able to cut loose,” Ballas said of the bachelor party. “It’ll be more of like a, ‘Oh, we gotta go in an hour.’ We want to be able cut loose and have the girls there, too. I want BC to be there.”

The couple got engaged last November and didn’t announce the big news until January. “It was the best day of my life & couldn’t have been more perfect,” Ballas said on Instagram. “I honestly can’t believe we kept it quiet for this long,” he continued.

“Knowing that I am going to spend the rest of my days with BC gives me more comfort than anything else ever could, she is the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait for our life ahead.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.