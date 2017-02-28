Former Criminal Minds Star Lands Lead Role In S.W.A.T. Reboot Series

It seems like every great action property is getting a TV reboot nowadays, and S.W.A.T. is the next franchise on the list.

What started as a short-lived TV series i the 1970s, then turned into a Colin Farrell blockbuster in 2003, is heading back to television.

CBS is currently producing a reboot of the film, and the studio has turned to one of its veteran actors to lead the team into action.

Shemar Moore, who starred in Criminal Minds for 250 episodes, has been tapped to play the lead role in S.W.A.T.

According to Variety, “Moore will play the lead lieutenant, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, who exudes calmness, but is always ready for action. He has all the ability to become a leader — he’s just not happy with the reason he just became one.”

Fans of the movie will recognize the name ‘Hondo’, as it’s the same role that legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson portrayed in the film.

Moore played the fan-favorite character Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds, and that’s easily his most recognizable role. The actor has also appeared in The Young And The Restless, and Diary of A Mad Black Woman.

CBS has also announced that former James Bond actress Stephanie Sigman will have a starring role in the show.

Star Trek and Fast And Furious director Justin Lin is helming the pilot episode for CBS, with a script written by Aaron Thomas.

