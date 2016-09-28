Courteney Cox Speaks Out On Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, And Friend Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox has made it clear to the media that she wants her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston to be kept out of the Brangelina divorce drama. On Tuesday, while attending Revlon’s Annual Philanthropic Luncheon in Los Angeles, Cox addressed the issue.

“It’s not about [Jennifer],” Cox told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel like we’re exacerbating it by even talking about it.”

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt for five years, but they later were divorced in 2005. The 47-year-old actress’ name has been circulating all over the Internet with thousands of memes/gifs, and the hash tag #JenniferAniston was the number two trending topic behind Brangelina on social media once the divorce news broke.

Mr and Mrs. Smith co-stars Brad Pitt (52) and Angelina Jolie (41) filed for divorce last week after being married back in 2014. The couple was together for a total of 12 years and have six children together: Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (8).

Cox wasn’t the only Hollywood star to try and keep Jen from being dragged into the rumor mill, Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux also opened up about his thoughts on the matter.

“There are bigger things to b**ch about,” the 45-year-old actor told Business Insider. “It’s shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world.”

“There’s an endless appetite for trash, apparently – though everyone would say that they don’t have that appetite,” Theroux continued. “But I think a lot of people do because people buy it. But there are bigger things to bitch about. It’s shocking how much bandwidth things can take up when there are far more important things going on in the world.”

Jennifer Aniston has not made any public statements yet in response to the the recent news regarding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Do you think Jennifer Aniston’s name should be kept out of her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s divorce?

