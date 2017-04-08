Courteney Cox Puts Her Bikini Body On Display In The Bahamas

In the early and mid-’90s, there was no hotter night on TV than the sitcoms that aired on NBC on Thursday nights. Seinfeld helped lead the charge in ratings, and when the sitcom Friends joined the lineup, the channel dominated the ratings. It’s been over 20 years since Friends first debuted, but one of the show’s stars, Courteney Cox, looks as good as ever in a bikini. You can head to the Daily Mail to see photos of the actress.

The 52-year-old actress hit the beach in the Bahamas with her 12-year-old daughter, Coco. Actor David Arquette is Coco’s father, with Cox and Arquette officially separating in 2013. The two met on the set of Scream in the mid-’90s, having many ups and downs in their relationship over two decades. She is currently engaged to Johnny McDaid, a musician in the band Snow Patrol.

Cox appeared to not have a care in the world and she frolicked in the waves with Coco, grinning from ear to ear.

One of Cox’s big breaks as a 20-year-old actress came in the ’80s when she was heavily featured in a now-iconic Bruce Springsteen video for “Dancin’ in the Dark.” In the video, Cox is seemingly picked at random at a live concert to jump up on stage and joined Springsteen in dancing along to the song.

Coco is following in her mother’s music video footsteps, having recently starred in a music video for MONOGEM. Coco’s mom supported her music video appearance, tweeting, “Coco, you’re amazing!” when the video premiered.

Despite Cox’s music video appearance being her first brush with fame, it was her role as Monica Gellar on Friends that shot her into the stratosphere. During a recent interview, Cox revealed that she was originally offered the role of Rachel on the series, which ultimately went to Jennifer Aniston.

The actress revealed on the podcast Off Camera, “I’m very similar to her…I’m not as clean as Monica, but I am neat. And I’m not as competitive, even though some people, my partner (musician) Johnny McDaid, would say I am.”

